SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As gas prices keep rising, so will the water bills of Springfield residents.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has increased both water and sewer rates by 6.5%. The commission says the increase is due to supply chain issues and inflation.

The average household in Springfield and Ludlow will see their bill increase by $7 a month or $84 a year.

“The Springfield Water and Sewer financial structure is self-supporting which means the revenues that are generated by the rates for providing water and sewer are the primary source of revenue that is used to maintain the system and provide for capital improvements.,” SAID Anthony Basile, Comptroller.

The Commision says they also plan on a $550 million project to repair aging infrastructure.