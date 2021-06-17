Springfield Water and Sewer Commission to replace three water mains

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has announced three water main replacement projects that will begin the week of June 21.

Water mains on Narragansett Street in the Liberty Heights/North End neighborhood, and Worcester Street and Babbin Street in Indian Orchard will be replaced as part of the Commission’s ongoing Water Infrastructure Improvements Program.

Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Detours will be in place to guide you around traffic when work is in progress.