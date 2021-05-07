Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s 2020 water quality report

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s Water and Sewer Commission on Thursday discussed the elevated levels of Haloacetic Acid in the water residents use daily.

The Commission released its 2020 report, which compares state and federal water quality requirements. There is extensive information in the report, including what the water department is doing to reduce the elevated levels.

The report also states, “there was no immediate or short-term health risk” in regards to the elevated Haloacetic Acid levels.

A spokeswoman for the Water Commission told 22News, “We have been working very hard to improve that issue and the water quality report does outlines what we’ve been doing to work on that, including some planned upgrades at our treatment facility at West Perish Filters.”

Some of those measures include optimizing the treatment process and flushing the distribution system.

Here is the full 2020 water quality report.