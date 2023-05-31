SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night, a hearing was held by the Springfield Water & Sewer Commission following a recent rate increase.

State Representative and Mayoral Candidate Orlando Ramos speaks with 22News, saying he’s received complaints from Springfield citizens about the rate increase. He adds that the city of Springfield should be using ARPA funding to help offset costs of improvements to the water system.

State Representative Orlando Ramos said, “There’s still a lot of unanswered questions as to how safe our drinking water is. Do we have a looming water crisis in our city? People are worried and we are the ones getting those complaints and the mayor continues to refuse to address the issue.”

Mayor Sarno’s saying to 22News, “It is a well-known fact that we have one of the best water systems in the country and we continue to invest to ensure its quality.”