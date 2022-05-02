SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water & Sewer Commission has issued its proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The proposed budget would increase the average customer’s bill by $7 a month.

Investments in $550 million Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Renewal Program is the reason for the proposed rate. The increase in the proposed rates for FY23 are lower than previous years, despite inflation spikes and supply chain demands.

The Springfield Water & Sewer Commission has assistance programs for seniors and those struggling to pay their bills.

