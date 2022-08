SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River after some rain earlier Friday.

The Springfield Water & Sewer Commission is asking people to avoid the river for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow. This effects Springfield, Agawam, West Springfield, and Longmeadow.

Right now, officials estimate more than 658,000 gallons of sewage have spilled into the water.

