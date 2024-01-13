SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The annual Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo is taking place this weekend at the Eastern States Exposition. By just stepping on the floor show-goers can see just how the wedding industry has changed over the years.

Year after year, it’s a hotspot for those planning a wedding; the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Exposition attracts engaged couples from all over New England for all things bridal.

“I would say we have over one-hundred vendors, and it ranges from everything. We have bridal shops here, custom dress shops, banquet facilities, DJ’s and photo booths. Pretty much everything,” expressed Wes Jenks, the VP of Jenks Productions.

As the big day gets closer for those getting married in 2024, so do those vendor payment deadlines. In 2024, couples can expect to dish out around $30,000 on average for their wedding. Driving factors being a post-COVID boom in demand and rising inflation. Vendors, however, can help engaged couples find packages and prices that work for their budget.

Kelsey Fitzgerald, the Conference Sales Manager at UMass Amherst told 22News about some of the costs they see associated with just the food alone for a wedding. “With buffets you’re looking at anywhere from $55 to $60 for a buffet, $65-$70 for plated. We are fortunate because we are such a large institution with so many catering operations that we weren’t as heavily affected with the pricing as some people were. We try to keep it very affordable.”

Bride-to-be Stefanie Manzi told 22News that a show like this is helpful, especially in the early stages of planning. “I think we did some brief looking at prices and what the vendors are going to be like, but this is really the start of it.”

For those in any stage of wedding planning, Kelsey Fitzgerald has some advice; “Just have fun. It’s going to be a beautiful day no matter what, so don’t stress.”