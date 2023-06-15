SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New MRI technology, that offers a more comfortable experience for patients, is now available in Springfield.

Baystate Health and Shields Health hosted an open house to showcase the state-of-the-art MRI machine at their outpatient imaging center on Watson Avenue.

The General Electric 3-T MRI is an AI-assisted machine that decreases MRI scan time and provides high-quality imaging.

Dr. Richard Hicks of Baystate Health, telling 22News, “This site is the primary outpatient site for Baystate Health. We have way too many inpatients that need scanning at Baystate Medical Center to be able to do all the populations, so this is a huge plus for us to have these magnets available over on Wason Ave.”

The machine can also accommodate patients up to 500 pounds comfortably, and the 70 centimeter opening offers a spacious experience for patients who may be claustrophobic.