SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two new at-large members have been elected to the Springfield City Council.

The newest members include Jose Delgado and Brian Santaniello. Prior to running for city council, Delgado worked for former Governor Charlie Baker as his western-mass director, and went on to be promoted to deputy chief of staff at Access and Opportunity.

He tells 22News it was city residents coming to him with their concerns that inspired him to run for city council. He adds that in his new role, he hopes to be a voice for the residents of Springfield, “It’s communicating with the residents on the resources, it’s communicating in general I think is a big piece but obviously we want to tackle the big issues like public safety, working with our police department here and housing is another big issue so we need to find ways to make living in the city affordable.”

In addition to Delgado and Santaniello, three incumbent at-large councilors were re-elected.

There were guaranteed to be at least two new at-large councilors, because Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman both ran for mayor this year instead of re-election to the council.