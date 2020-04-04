Springfield, West Springfield mayors issue order to delay property taxes

(WWLP) – As cities, towns, and states grapple with how to help their citizens through the outbreak, Mayor Domenic Sarno announced today the City of Springfield will move the collection date for fourth-quarter real estate taxes.

Governor Baker signed a Municipal Relief bill, giving local governments a chance to address challenges faced by their own communities. Sarno announced the collection date for fourth-quarter real estate taxes is now June 1.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt also issued an executive order on Friday, providing tax relief to residents and businesses. The mayor’s order, as authorized by the state legislature and Governor Charlie Baker, is as follow:

Extended the due date for payments to June 1, 2020

Waived the payment of interest and other penalties on real estate, personal property, motor vehicle excise, and water/sewer charges with a due date on or after March 10, 2020, giving West Springfield taxpayers until June 30, 2020, to make payment without incurring interest or demand late fees.

You can find more details on the mayors order here.