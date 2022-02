SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The African American Heritage flag will be raised over Springfield city hall. This will mark the 36th annual Springfield Black History Month observance.

It’s a tradition that Springfield’s legendary civil rights icon Ruth Loving began 36 years ago. She died in 2012 at the age of 97.

Tuesday’s flag raising is slated to begin at 10 a.m. City officials say due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will follow all public health and safety protocols.