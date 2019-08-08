Springfield awarded over $200K to improve bike lanes and pedestrian safety

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will receive a $207,161 grant from MassDOT to complete the installation of bicycle lanes and improve pedestrian safety on walking routes to two elementary schools.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant will be used on six projects in the City’s infrastructure plan including the installation of bike lanes along Roosevelt Ave. and South Branch Parkway, and Wilbraham Road.

Safety improvements will also be made on the walking routes to Hiram L. Dorman Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School.

