Springfield woman arrested for allegedly starting car fire in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield Police officers arrested a woman with multiple warrants Wednesday morning for allegedly starting a car fire and striking a person in the head with a liquor bottle back in August.

Lashawnda Naylor, aged 37, of East Bay Terrace, was arrested after Springfield police officers were investigating illegal dumping on Tilton Street where her car was involved.

Officers arrested Naylor for her warrant and took her into custody. The passenger of Naylor’s car admitted to the illegal dumping and cleaned up the trash.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on August 20, Springfield police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire near the intersection of Wellington Street and Wilbraham Road.

Walsh said the car was fully engulfed with flames and a victim was struck in the head with a liquor bottle. Naylor allegedly poured oil inside the car and then threw firecrackers in the backseat before driving away which allegedly ignited the vehicle.

37 year old Lashawnda Naylor of East Bay Terrace is charged with: