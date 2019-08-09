Springfield woman celebrates 103rd birthday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman who distinguished herself supporting the war effort on the homefront during World War II was saluted Friday afternoon on the occasion of her 103rd birthday.

Louise Fait celebrated her 103rd birthday among family and friends at the Heritage Hall retirement community in Agawam Friday afternoon.

In addition to accolades from loved ones and neighbors, Louise received congratulations and mementos from Congressman Richard Neal, State Senator Don Humason and the town of Agawam.

Louis credits staying active with helping her live a long life. That, plus fulfilling the need for developing friendships.

“Oh it’s wonderful to have friends, friends are like family, wonderful to have them and I had a lot of good friends,” Fait told 22News.

During World War II Louise Fait supervised the manufacture of airplane equipment at a Springfield area plant.