Springfield woman celebrates 107th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday!

New Jersey native, Alberta Howard, celebrated 107 years with a party thrown by her caregivers at her home in Springfield.

Howard spent many years working as a nanny and reading to children at several Springfield elementary schools. She says a clean life is the secret to living a long, active and productive life.

“Live a clean life. I never drank, I never smoked, I never caroused. Let them be good and clean people, that’s the main thing.”

This past weekend, Alberta celebrated her birthday with friends at the Springfield country club.

Her fondest memory is of the world tour she took with her late husband almost fifty years ago.