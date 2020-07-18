Springfield woman celebrates 90th birthday in style

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Mason Square iconic figure by the name of Mamie Duncan is celebrating her 90th birthday with a neighborhood parade in Springfield Saturday.

Neighbors drove by forming a convoy of love and friendship for this woman who for so many years has been a bulwark of her community.

Mamie was especially proud to be surrounded by her son and four daughters during this heartfelt event that so many neighbors could be a part of.

“I got a lot of gifts. I heard about it, I was kind of surprised,” she expressed.

Daughter, Mamie Duncan Gibbs, made the trip from New York City to be with her mom on her birthday.

The noted actress known for her many roles on the Broadway stage, came up with this idea of honoring her mother despite coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“I did something really spectacular. Then you become aware of the virus, we have to speak of the need to stay safe without the vaccine today,” Mamie told 22News.

With the help from her children and a neighborhood filled with lifelong friends, Mamie Duncan spent a memorable day celebrating her 90th birthday.