Springfield woman determined to prevent children drowning, holds life jacket fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Springfield woman has taken it upon herself to help prevent children from drowning this summer.

Edna Mengel spent Saturday afternoon at Forest Park collecting donations to purchase life jackets for children who haven’t learned to swim yet. Mengel plans to buy as many life jackets as she can with Saturday’s donations.

There was an accident in Brockton lake earlier this month where two cousins, both non-swimmers, drowned.



Edna will distribute the lifejackets to children at Forest Park on March 29.