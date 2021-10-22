Springfield woman gifted vehicle from non-profit organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident who struggled to find an affordable, reliable used car was recently gifted a car by Good News Garage, a nonprofit organization.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mykilah Welfare is one of over 5,500 recipients of Good News Garage since the charity began providing transportation in 1996. Mykilah will now be able to complete her education and commute to her third-shift job, which starts at 1 a.m. Due to the lack of public transportation options at the time of day, Welfare had been spending money on Uber and other ridesharing services.

Good News Garage works with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission to provide used donated vehicles to people who cannot afford to purchase their own.

“While we can’t solve the car and chip shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “But we can’t do it alone. Our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive. During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact.”

Mykilah was awarded a used 2007 Volvo S60 donated by a generous New Englander to provide transportation to work and every day essentials.

