Springfield woman ships class ring to owner in Indiana after losing it over 22 years ago

(WWLP) – After over 22 long years, a woman from New Carlisle Indiana never thought she would be reunited with her class ring.

Kelly Bowen told 22News she unexpectedly received a message through Facebook from a woman named Genevieve Santos out of Springfield Massachusetts asking if she was the owner of a 1987 class ring she recently bought from a Salvation Army. After sending Kelly a couple of pictures, Kelly realized lo and behold it was her ring!

Kelly said she lost the ring over 22 years ago when someone broke into her storage unit and stole it along with other personal belongings. She said she offered Genevieve to pay her pack for the purchase of the ring and the cost to ship it, however, Genevieve refused and said: “I’m just happy I found your ring and I’m able to give it back to you.”

With her mother’s help, Genevieve was able to find Kelly after some digging on classmates.com. She entered Kelly’s name, school, and the year found on the ring. She then searched through countless pictures until she found her. Afterward, she went on Facebook to match the name with the picture and found her! Both Genevieve and Kelly are now friends on social media.

Kelly expressed she doesn’t have much to leave behind for children or grandchildren whenever she passes away, however, having the ring back means so much to her. “I am beyond blessed and thankful to this angel of a young woman,” Kelly said. She told Genevieve she will always be her forever angel.

Along with the ring, Genevieve sent the following note which reads:

“Kelly, I’m so happy that I found your ring and was able to get it back to you. Please don’t worry about the cost, I’m paying it forward. I’m happy you can share it with your family now! -Genevieve.”