SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield lottery winner used family birthdays to choose the numbers on a Lucky for Life ticket.

The $25,000 a year for life grand prize was claimed on Monday, November 28th by Lillieth Hanson of Springfield. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers on her ticket for the drawing that took place on November 22nd. Lillieth chose the cash option for its winnings and received a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes.

1-10-32-37-41 Lucky Ball: 8 MASSACHUSETTS STATE LOTTERY LUCKY FOR LIFE 11/22/22 WINNING NUMBERS

The winning ticket was sold at Express Gas & Food Mart located at 1103 State St. in Springfield. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each and drawings are seven nights a week.