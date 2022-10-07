SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Woman’s Commission will raise a flag along with a domestic violence presentation on Friday.

The Springfield Woman’s Commission has made domestic violence awareness their top priority, and they want to raise awareness of the issue and remember the victims of domestic violence. Springfield Woman’s Commission along with Commissioner Mariah Mauke, a sister of a domestic violence victim, Kate Mauke, and students from AIC will give out purple ribbons and bracelets at the flag raising.

Purple ribbons are the symbol of courage and survival and raise awareness of domestic violence. The speakers at the event include Councilor Kateri Walsh, Chair of Springfield Women’s Commission, State Representatives Bud Williams and Orlando Ramos, Mayor Sarno, Springfield City Councilor and Commissioner Tracye Whitfield, Commissioner Denise Stewart, ‘Chaplain Commissioner, Mariah Mauke, Representing & Celebrate Kate.

The flag raising will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Springfield at the School Committee Chambers 2nd Floor in City Hall. Springfield Women’s Commissioner and SWC Chaplain will begin the ceremony with an invocation remembering victims, survivors, and their families.