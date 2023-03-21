SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – International Women’s Month celebrations continued in Springfield Tuesday morning. Women dignitaries from 25 different countries gathered at Springfield City Hall for this empowering event.

Women in positions ranging from humanitarian aids to journalists came to speak about issues facing women in their countries and brainstorm solutions. Topics of discussion included the challenges that female elected officials face, along with voting rights in the U.S. and voting by mail.

Valeriia Rachynska from Kyiv, Ukraine attended Tuesday’s event and expressed the importance of women supporting women, especially when it comes to fighting for basic freedoms.

“Because the United States for all the world is an example of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom in general, and you know all the best for human rights. That’s why we’re here to exchange our experience,” said Rachynska.

City Councilor Kateri Walsh, Chair of the Springfield Women’s Commission, was a co-host of the event and expressed gratitude to have such a diverse group of women in attendance.