Pioneer Valley Women’s March focuses on equality, climate change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the fourth consecutive year, women marched through downtown Springfield, rallying at the steps of city hall.

The Pioneer Valley Women’s March which had begun at the Northgate Shopping Plaza across town, reached its peak at city hall.

There, advocating for change on many social levels, expressing their views in speeches and on the signs they carried.

One Springfield mother of seven, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, had promised herself she would attend the women’s march rally.

“The main reason that I’m here, it’s here in Springfield, which essentially we need all of the communities of all the women in our community of all the women, particularly at this moment,” she told 22News.

“I have an 18-year-old daughter whose a college student, and she wanted to come,” Tahirah added. “We got into the car, drove here from lower forest park, and we’re here and having a blast.”

The signs they carried expressed the concerns of those attending the rally. Organizers said this year’s march and rally would focus on climate change, and justice and equality for women.