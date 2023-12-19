SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield resident Working Groups have released their final reports that focus on areas of growth for the city.

The four groups were divided up to focus on the economy, digital equity, quality of life, and workforce development.

Some ideas that were proposed in the report include, the creation of a Springfield tourism, sports, and entertainment officer at city hall. It also included investing in urban agriculture and community gardens to combat food insecurity.

“Local government is the closest form of government to the people,” stated Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. “I always valued the role of Springfield City Council in that respect, and I think it’s a unique opportunity for folks who may never have had the opportunity to be involved in local government in that way, to bring forward their diverse experience.”

Lederman adds that he is hopeful next year Springfield City Council will continue utilizing these working groups to keep the community connected with their civic leaders.