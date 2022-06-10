SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police says they have uncovered numerous parts used to build ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that lack a serial number rendering the weapons as untraceable.

In the state of Massachusetts having these parts to build weapons is a crime and the police department is calling for the regulation of these weapons.

22News spoke to Mayor Domenic Sarno about these ongoing concern in the city of Springfield. “We need the courts and the judges to back up and keep these individuals, these one or two percent repeat violent offenders, off my streets and out of my neighborhoods. That’s what the residents of business communities in the city of Springfield want, no matter what creed color or background. When we grab these people I need the courts and judges to keep them locked up,” he said.

Sarno says that the city of Springfield is working to continue to enforce the law with the police department, under and with state representative Carlos Gonzalez to pass legislation to address these gun violence concerns.