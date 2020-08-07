Springfield working to secure funding for storm cleanup efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is working to secure funding from the federal government and the state to help with storm recovery efforts throughout the city.

Forest Park saw a lot of damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. Downed trees, branches, and debris have forced the closure of the trails.

The city is prioritizing cleanup efforts to Springfield neighborhoods first, then crews will move to city parks.

Congressman Richard Neal said he’ll lobby on behalf of the city for federal help. He told 22News, “FEMA and MEMA will go back and review the documentation as it’s been submitted, and I think once that is put together we will submit and ask for consideration.”

At Thursday’s news conference Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi emphasized the importance of cleaning up debris as soon as possible to prevent a major brush fire, which could threaten homes.