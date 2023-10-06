SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Jon Viruet is officially on the road to Paris.

The Central High School graduate and wrestling champion has been selected to represent Puerto Rico in the Summer games in Paris.

Viruet was among four wrestlers chosen by the Puerto Rican Olympic Committee to represent their Olympic wrestling team in the Olympic qualifier. He is a four-time Western Mass Champion, three-time State and All-State Champion, as well as a National Champion. He also had a successful collegiate wrestling career at Brown University.

