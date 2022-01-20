Springfield Young Professional Society and AD club of Western Mass meet in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- The next generation of local business leaders gathered Thursday night.

The “Springfield Young Professional Society” came together with the “AD Club of Western Mass” to host a mix and mingle night. The event happened at the “Paper City Bar and Grill” in Holyoke.

YPS hosts events every month to support and encourage young professionals to get involved and invest in their communities. On Thursday, members were able to share ideas and common interests, while networking over some great food and drink.

Meghan Rothschild, a Board Member of YPS and AD Club told 22News, “These events are important because we are trying to build a better community here in western mass and in order to do that we need to network with one another, we need to know one another, we need to help support one another, and get each other jobs and opportunities so that’s what tonight is all about.”

