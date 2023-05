SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Youth Aide Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Eziekiel Torres.

16-year-old Eziekiel Torres.

Springfield Police say he ran away from the Holyoke area on Friday. Police are asking you contact the Youth Aide Bureau at (413)-787-6360, if you have any information about Torres’ whereabouts.