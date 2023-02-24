SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is looking to improve mental health in kids. The Springfield Youth Mental Health Coalition met Friday night to launch a new mental health awareness campaign.

The campaign is called “I Am More Than My Mood.” The goal is to normalize healthy conversations about mental health and encourage everyone in the Greater Springfield area to discuss stress, anxiety, and depression as common challenges that everyone goes through.

Simbrit Paskins, the program coordinator for the Beat The Odds Program told 22News, “The focus of the event to give youth a voice and let the community know how they feel about mental health. Let people know that mental health is important, and provide resources and deeper conversations about how we help people through mental health challenges.”

The stats show, in 2019, more than a third of eighth-grade students reported sustained sadness or hopelessness that impacted their usual activities.