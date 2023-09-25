SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials will be making a special announcement on Monday on a collaborative youth outreach initiative.

This special announcement came from Mayor Domenic Sarno’s previous community roundtable meetings with stakeholders and partners about the increase in violence in certain areas, especially gun violence, along with efforts to help enhance youth outreach efforts, according to the City of Springfield.

The announcement will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the South End Community Center in Springfield. Mayor Sarno, City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and representatives and officials from local community centers will be at the announcement.

Mayor Sarno and Councilor Click-Bruce, Chair of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, held a meeting on Thursday, September 21st with representatives from local community centers including, Wes Jackson, Executive Director of the South End Community Center, Vinny Borello, Executive Director for the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Keshawn Dodds, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Family Center, and officials from New North Citizens Council Youth Services Center, to finalize the plan of action to initiate this comprehensive youth outreach initiative. Other partner community centers and organizations include Springfield Boys and Girls Club, MLK, Jr. Family Center, Boys and Girls Club Family Center, Downtown Springfield YMCA, South End Community Center, Square One, New North Citizens Council Youth Services Center, North End Youth Center, Roca Inc., and Families Against Violence.

Mayor Sarno states, “This unique and innovative idea came to fruition out of my administration’s last community roundtable discussion with clergy, city and state officials, and community partners. I want to thank City Councilor ‘Coach’ Lavar Click-Bruce for his continued and steadfast leadership in our community, especially with our youth. Special shoutout to Patrice ‘Chae’ Swan for his efforts behind the scenes too. Working with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and the brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Police Department, along with all of our local Community Centers and partners including, Wes Jackson and our South End Community Center, Keshawn Dodds and the Boys and Girls Club Family Center, Vinny Borello and the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Jarix Santiago from the New North Citizens Council Youth Services Center, and Francena Brown from Families Against Violence, just to name a few. This comprehensive plan of action, which we will announce formally in the very near future, will enhance our community outreach efforts and create a unique and innovative initiative in partnership with our local community centers, Springfield Police Departments, and more, to provide proactive and preventative efforts and outreach of mentorship opportunities and services and programs for our youth. Stay tuned.”

Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce stated, “As I stated previously during Mayor Sarno’s community roundtable meetings, we can choose whether to do something or do nothing. We have decided to do something! This innovative partnership with all of our community centers, working closely with the Springfield Police Department and other entities will greatly enhance our youth outreach efforts to be proactive in connecting them with the services and programs that are out there. It takes a village and together this initiative, which we will announce in the near future, will provide a positive approach to connecting our youth and their families with opportunities, programs, and services. More details will be announced in the very near future.”