WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Young professionals from around the region gathered in West Springfield Thursday night as part of a networking event designed to help them get more involved in the community.

It was put on by the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield and offered not only food from local vendors, but also a space to discuss business and career development.

“I think its always important to make connections, whether you are in your career, if you’re looking for a career, if you’re transitioning in your career. It always nice to have options and know other people in the professional world that you can bounce ideas off of, that can help you out, or that you can possibly be hired by. You just never know,” Kara Sotolotto of West Springfield told 22News.

This was part of the Society’s Third Thursday event series, which happens on the third Thursday of every month.