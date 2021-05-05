Springfield Zoning Board votes in favor of City Council’s biomass ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – The Springfield Zoning Board of Appeals voted 4-1 in favor of the Springfield City Council’s ruling, that the permit on the biomass incinerator has expired.

City Councilor-At-Large, Jesse Lederman told 22News that the ruling is proof the Council is on the right side of the law.

The biomass plant would have been located on Page Boulevard, and have burned wood to create electricity. The project had been stalled for years over legal battles with the City Council over the building permit that was issued back in 2011.

Additionally, there were multiple concerns over health and environmental risks that are associated with biomass plants.

“What the city council is doing, is making sure the Springfield Zoning Ordinance is properly enforced and the reason for that is because the Springfield Zoning Ordinance is put in place to protect the public health and safety of the people of Springfield. That is our job and we’re going to continue to do that,” Councilor Lederman told 22News.

The Conservation Law Foundation represented the Springfield City Council on this matter free of charge.