SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An upgraded version of the traditional campus job fair added an extra dimension for students at Springfield Technical Community College today.

Not only did some of the Pioneer Valley’s biggest employers give students a working knowledge of the current job market, but those students were given the opportunity to shift gears to qualify for those jobs. That’s why today’s event was called “a back to business” career and transfer fair.

“Today we’re supporting students by putting before them some of the areas in the region and even beyond where employers have job openings, as well as other area colleges even as far as Worcester and as close as up the street,” said Dr. Shai Butler from Springfield Technical Community College.

This initiative towards going to where the jobs are, even if it means switching training schools, was successfully inaugurated at STCC a year ago.