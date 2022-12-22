SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The 28th season of Bright Nights at Forest Park ends January 1, 2023, and the last $10 Tuesday is quickly approaching.

The price for tickets purchased for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, will be $10 per car and limited to the first $1500 customers. All tickets for admission must be purchased in advance at the Bright Nights website.

The gates open at 5p.m. and close at 9p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays including Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.