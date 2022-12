SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a closure Friday due to a power outage, Bright Nights is set to open at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Friday, December 23 an incident outside the park knocked out power to half of Forest Park, forcing the popular Christmas and holiday light experience to close. Saturday night, Christmas Eve, Bright Nights is set to reopen again and will remain open until 10 p.m. or until every car in the line has entered the park.