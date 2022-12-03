SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christina’s House in Springfield had their 10th Annual Fundraiser Ball to raise proceeds for families in need.

This Faithfull Ball is meant to help raise awareness for Christina’s House and their community efforts.

Christina’s house is an educational transitional home for women and their children who are homeless or near homelessness. There mission is to educate and encourage the families they house to develop the life skills they need to successfully transition to a self-sufficient life and stable living environment.​ And this non profit organization, operates solely on generous donations from their supporters.

“So we don’t always support the women so we change generations. Children deserve to feel secure they deserve to have a home, they deserve to have food on their table every single day. So what better way to come to this event to be able to support women. Again, Feel like they have a whole army behind them,” said Carolyn Martinez, Executive Director of Christina’s house.

Since it’s start in 2014 Christina’s House has served more than 60 mothers and children. And

Fourteen families have graduated from the program and continue to receive our support.​