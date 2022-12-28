SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas tree collection will begin for the city of Springfield on January 3.

Christmas trees will be collected on recycling days and must be free of decorations and snow and should be accessible. Trees should not be wrapped in plastic. Trees can also be dropped off at Bondi’s Island free of charge.

The City of Springfield asked that anyone disposing of a Christmas trees of any Holiday decorations or gift wrapping:

The following items can be included for recycling:

corrugated cardboard boxes. Flatten and tie in 3’ x3’ bundles, no tape. No waxed cardboard.

paperboard gift boxes

greeting cards (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter)

gift wrap, gift bags, tissue wrap (except those with foil, metallic inks, or glitter).

paper shopping bags (any type of handle is okay).

newspapers/ inserts, magazines/catalogs

-paperbacks & phone books.

junk mail – windowed envelopes are OK.

white and colored paper, computer paper, shredded paper – place in paper bags.

all plastic bottles, jars, tubs and plastic microwave trays/containers under 2 gallons in size

glass bottles/jars, all colors and sizes – Please remove and discard all caps

aluminum, tin/steel cans and lids and aluminum foil

The following items should not be included for recycling: