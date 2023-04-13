SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual, Common Threads “Dress for Success” networking event was held at the Springfield Sheraton Thursday night to highlight the life-changing achievements of women.

Common Threads featured a dinner, networking and a live auction that highlighted local women who have made tremendous strides towards financial stability and personal goals.

Margaret Tantillo, Executive Director says, “The people that we have here today are the women that came to our programs and actually many of them are now some of our volunteers. We have people in the community that support us, and our mission of helping women gain economic independence.”

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is part of a worldwide non-profit organization dedicated to the empowerment of women as they take control of their personal and professional lives.