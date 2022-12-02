SPRINGFILED, Mass. (WWLP) – Building a business at the same Springfield location for more than half a century Friday earned recognition for Felix Decesare, the owner of Felix Auto Repair on Sumner Avenue.

A proclamation Friday from state officials to the iconic auto repair shop and service station, in the cities East Forest Park neighborhood. The decree issued by Mayor Sarno and the State Legislature who are proud to honor Felix for this milestone.

“I have a bunch of employees and I’m so lucky because, because my employees have been with me from the beginning almost, and I have lots of customers that I’ve had over the years,” said Decesare.

“Very heartfelt to me because Felix and the Decesare family are dear, dear friends, and I mean it when I say in the proclamation he’s always a gentleman always willing to help everyone and anyone,” said Sarno.

Decesare sharing Friday’s honor with his team, many of whom, have worked at the shop since their doors first opened.