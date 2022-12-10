SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You’re running out of time if you want to visit the Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center. The last day for the annual display is Sunday.

The 22nd Annual Festival of Trees is a local seasonal favorite. The sights and sounds of the season are on full display with nearly 140 decorated trees this year! These trees are donated and decorated by area businesses, organizations, families and individuals. And then raffled off to benefit The Springfield Boys & Girls Club and its community initiatives.

“The festival of trees is a fundraiser for the Springfield Boys & Girls club but it’s outreach is far more than that because it is a community event. We welcome 20,000 people through our doors over the course of the 17 days we’re here. So it really has turned into something that the community enjoys coming to,” said Stacy Magiera Festival of Trees Chairwoman.

These trees will wind up in the homes of 138 fortunate families so before time runs out

get your tickets.