SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families coming out for the holiday Saturday and heading to the Boys & Girls Club family center for it’s first ever toy give-away.

The Family center, located on Acorn Street in Springfield, was giving away toys, gift certificates, and a pizza dinner to 250 families.

The event was held by the Karla Kares Foundation, along with Boys & Girls Club Family Center, hosting first-ever toy giveaway. Karla, a former Springfield residents, says just how meaningful it is to support the community she came from.

“It is a blessing to to be blessing. “You know I was raised in this very gym. You know, spent a lot of days here and my parents always taught us to reach back as we climb and this is an opportunity for me to do just that. This is the first annual it won’t be the last, I’ll be back, but it feels absolutely amazing to see all of the children here, the smiles on their faces. You know such a blessing,” Karla Neal Pierce, Founder, Karla Kares Foundation told 22News.

Families leaving the event and heading home with their arms filled with toys. A wonderful evening making the holiday a little bit merrier.