SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The homecare workforce shortage was addressed Wednesday evening in Springfield, and how it’s impacting the most vulnerable in our community.

The 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East held the forum Wednesday night before several local officials. Personal care attendants, advocates for the elderly and those with disabilities were there to speak about the worsening homecare worker crisis.

Union members there saying low wages and unsafe working conditions are pushing workers out of the field. “It’s good to help others in need, and I think its time for us to take that step forward, because as a PCA working for a long time, we deserve benefits,” says Minerva Lebron of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The union will hold its annual ‘Healthcare Worker Advocacy Day‘ May 10.