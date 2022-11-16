SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is for giving and Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is welcoming support, whether it is through financial contributions or volunteers.

For those able to make a financial gift Spokesperson Lee Chambers suggests becoming a Guardian Donor. Donors can set up an automatic donation on their credit card every month, and no amount is too small according to Chambers.

“Guardian support is great because we know what we’ve got on any given month and we know what we can say yes to when we’re asked to help other shelters and help animals in crisis so having that foundation is so integral to what we’re doing,” said Chambers

Chamber said the animals on Dakin’s website only represent about 10% of the animals in their care. Dakin is also looking for volunteers and foster families.