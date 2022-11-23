SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite an already record breaking year, Thunderbird fans brought more non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon.

The annual marathon collects food and funds for the Open Pantry in Springfield.

22News spoke with Nathan Costa, the president of the Thunderbirds about Wednesday’s fundraiser.



“Usually it ends at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning we wanted to extend the fundraising so we made it a nice donation for good today but we wanted to try to take it to another level I think they have this year they raised the most money they ever have we’re hoping that tonight we can put a cherry on too and raise even more for them” said Costa.

The two-and-a-half day long food drive wrapped up Wednesday morning at MGM Springfield.

Rock 102 was able to fill four, 53-square foot trucks with food donations for the open pantry.

In total the drive raised more than 170,000 dollars in donations.