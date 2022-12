SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway.

The 14-year-old girl named Alyssa Vera ran away from her aunt’s house on December 2nd. Police believe she may be in Morgan Park. Vera has family in Florida, and may be trying to get in touch with them. Anyone who has seen her or who might know where she is is asked to call the Youth Aide Bureau at (413) 787-6360.