SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans for the Civic Center Parking Garage continued Thursday night in Springfield with a chance for city residents to learn more about this new amenity.

Thursday night’s presentation was held by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority and gave people a glimpse of what the garage will look like. The $80 million dollar project will be a five story garage with 800 – 900 parking spots and EV chargers. It will also have an adjacent community site for multi-use purposes such as entertainment, economic development, and learning.

“We are hoping to bring some vitality and some new experiences for the area. A real safe environment, clean, just an added benefit to the neighborhood,” said John Donahue, Chief of Operations and Capital Projects for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

Donahue added that their currently working on a website that will be launched soon to keep Springfield residents up to date on the latest pertaining to the garage.