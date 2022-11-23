SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102 morning show hosts Mike Baxendale and Steve Nagle thanked listeners Wednesday after a record breaking Mayflower Marathon at MGM Springfield.

The 52 hour food drive wrapped up Wednesday morning at MGM Springfield, and four food trucks with food donations were filled during the event for Open Pantry. The annual drive raised more then $170 dollars in donations.

“When we make the call the community answers, and that’s the great thing about living in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. All these people coming out here and giving their time, even if it’s one can of food, every bit makes a difference,” said Nagle and Baxendale.

Anyone who didn’t make it down to MGM can still make a donation non the Rock 102 website, or at tonight’s Thunderbirds game.