SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Sci-Tech musicians prepare for the spotlight. The high school band expects to be in perfect harmony playing during Governor Healey’s Inaugural festivities at Boston’s TD-Garden Thursday.

At this time tomorrow these student musicians at Springfield’s High School of Science and Technology will be part of the entertainment at the TD Garden. Wednesday afternoon-they pondered the possibilities and the honor of being a large part of the Inaugural entertainment..

“When we got the call Christmas Eve, we were shocked the last time was in 2015, I only joined the team three years,” said Deharlotte Oudlette, Sci-Tech Band Director.

Jeremiah Deleon would put down his trumpet for a moment as he imagined what it’ll be like the Sci-Texch musicians attract attention at the world famous Boston Garden.

“Yes, I’m very excited, this has been one of my dreams. I’m very very excited ya, I’m very excited for tomorrow,” Deleon told 22News.

Honors are nothing new the sci-tech band known as the pride of Springfield. They’ve been the subject of a national documentary. These students take a down to earth approach to their upcoming assignment.

“If I get the chance I want to meet the Governor. That would be amazing. It’s a great experience,” Alisha Hirbiggriho told 22News.

An experience we can assume, each of these talented young men and women will carry with them throughout their lives.