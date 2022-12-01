SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Baker administration winds down it’s term there was a special thank you from the city of Springfield. The Barney Estate in Forest Park was packed on Thursday with city officials and legislators at an appreciation event hosted by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

It was a luncheon for outgoing Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito, with Mayor Sarno thanking the Baker administration for a collaborative and trusting working relationship, and for being available for the people of Western Massachusetts.

“I simply wanted to say thank you to them, and again I had unprecedented access. We spoke all the time. Many-a-times he loved coming down to Springfield, as did the Lieutenant Governor and we got things done. We got things done for the city of Springfield. [With the] partnership and working very closely with the Baker-Polito administration, I just wanted to say thank you and wish them the best,” expressed Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Speakers included Sister Mary Caritas and State Representative Joe Wagner. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor were given beer from White Lion and cupcakes. The Lieutenant Governor was moved by the mayor’s luncheon and outpouring of support from the Springfield community.

Governor Baker added that the relationship he was able to forge with the city of Springfield over years certainly helped get thing done.